LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A 25-year-old Las Cruces man is accused of severely beating his pregnant girlfriend, causing her to have a miscarriage.
Police say the 22-year-old woman said Thursday that two intruders attacked her in the home where she lives with Timothy Trejo-Vigil and his mother but that investigators determined that her account was a ruse concocted by Trejo-Vigil and the girlfriend.
According to police, investigators also learned that Trejo-Vigil had a history of domestic abuse against the same woman.
Police say the woman was 15 weeks pregnant and had experienced a still-birth from being beaten.
Trejo-Vigil was arrested and jailed Friday on suspicion of second-degree felony attempted murder and multiple other crimes.
He remains jailed and court records don’t list a defense attorney who could comment on the allegations.