BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A 24-year-old Louisiana man is charged with multiple counts of attempted first-degree murder following a shooting at an apartment complex.
Delvin Puckett was arrested Monday. Citing arrest reports, WBRZ-TV says Puckett is accused of opening fire on three people in Baton Rouge on April 30.
The television station reports one of the victims was shot in the back and taken to a hospital.
East Baton Rough Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said in a news release that the victim was shot in the arm. She also said two others escaped uninjured.
Puckett is being held without bond. Jail records don’t list a lawyer for him.