BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Police say a woman was attacked and held against her will by her boyfriend.

Biloxi police Maj. Chris De Back tells news outlets that officers responded to a call from a woman saying she had been held against her will since Saturday night.

The woman, who is in her 30s, said she was meeting 25-year-old Ryan Wesley Chipman and that he immediately started punching, slapping and strangling her when she arrived.

Police say she lost consciousness and tried to call 911 several times, but Chipman would not let her use the phone or leave the room.

The woman escaped, called police and was taken to a hospital, where she was treated.

Chipman was charged with aggravated assault and kidnapping. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.