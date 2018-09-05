CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A man is accused of brutally attacking a transgender woman and her sister as the two women left a bar and restaurant district in South Carolina.

The Post and Courier reports 30-year-old Christopher Lamar Price was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree assault and battery. Authorities have classified the attack as bias-motivated. Charleston police say Price used slurs about the woman’s gender identity before punching her early one morning last month.

Police say the 34-year-old transgender woman and her sister were in downtown Charleston when Price kicked her sister in the stomach. Police say the woman ran to her sister’s aid and was knocked out when Price punched her in the head. She was hospitalized and later released.

It’s unclear if Price has a lawyer who can be contacted for comment.

___

Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com