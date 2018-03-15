WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A man is accused of assaulting a woman and fatally beating a man who intervened in North Carolina.

Wilmington police spokeswoman Linda Thompson tells The StarNews of Wilmington that 58-year-old Edward Alan Pearson was inside a store Monday night when he warned the woman against going outside with 31-year-old Hakeem Sanders. Thompson says Sanders overheard Pearson and punched him.

Thompson says Pearson was on life support for two days before succumbing to his injuries. Sanders was initially arrested Tuesday and charged with assault inflicting serious injury. Sanders was additionally booked on second-degree murder Wednesday. He is also charged with assault on a female.

Sanders jailed in New Hanover County on a $1 million bond. He declined the StarNews’ request for an interview. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

