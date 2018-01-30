JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Officials say a man accused of setting fire to a community college building in December is free on bail.

Mississippi Delta Community College spokesman Reed Abraham said Timothy Jones of Indianola posted $115,000 bail.

Jones, a photographer who had worked for the college, was arrested Jan. 14. He’s charged with arson, felony fleeing, grand larceny and burglary.

Jones is also accused of stealing unidentified electronic equipment from the Moorhead building before setting a blaze in at least three different places.

Surveillance video shows a masked person setting fire to the Stauffer-Wood Administration Building. Officials at a Tuesday news conference declined to say how they knew that person was Jones.

College President Larry Nabors says insurers have yet to decide whether the building is a total loss or can be rebuilt.