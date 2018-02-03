ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Bernalillo County authorities say a neighbor was arrested at a house fire after he ignored commands to stand clear and then allegedly attacked firefighters.

Officials say 31-year-old Ruben Cuellar was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery upon a health care worker after he allegedly dislocated one firefighter’s shoulder, punched another in the nose and pushed a third.

The incident occurred Thursday night on the Pajarito Mesa west of Albuquerque.

Bernalillo County Fire Department spokesman Larry Gallegos says two firefighters were released from a hospital after treatment for minor injuries and that two people pulled from the burning home were treated for light smoke inhalation.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Cuellar who could comment on the allegations.

Cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.