ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Bernalillo County authorities say a neighbor was arrested at a house fire after he ignored commands to stand clear and then allegedly attacked firefighters.
Officials say 31-year-old Ruben Cuellar was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery upon a health care worker after he allegedly dislocated one firefighter’s shoulder, punched another in the nose and pushed a third.
The incident occurred Thursday night on the Pajarito Mesa west of Albuquerque.
Bernalillo County Fire Department spokesman Larry Gallegos says two firefighters were released from a hospital after treatment for minor injuries and that two people pulled from the burning home were treated for light smoke inhalation.
Most Read Stories
- As cost of living soars, half of Seattle-area tax filers earn under $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- It’s worse than you think: Everett leads the nation in traffic congestion, report says
- King County housing market kicks off 2018 even hotter than before, as Seattle breaks price record
- Four-star defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa flips commitment from USC to Washington
- Second group of West Seattle homeowners accused of cutting public trees settles for $360,000
Online court records don’t list an attorney for Cuellar who could comment on the allegations.
Cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.