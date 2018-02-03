Share story

By
The Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Bernalillo County authorities say a neighbor was arrested at a house fire after he ignored commands to stand clear and then allegedly attacked firefighters.

Officials say 31-year-old Ruben Cuellar was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery upon a health care worker after he allegedly dislocated one firefighter’s shoulder, punched another in the nose and pushed a third.

The incident occurred Thursday night on the Pajarito Mesa west of Albuquerque.

Bernalillo County Fire Department spokesman Larry Gallegos says two firefighters were released from a hospital after treatment for minor injuries and that two people pulled from the burning home were treated for light smoke inhalation.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Cuellar who could comment on the allegations.

Cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.

The Associated Press