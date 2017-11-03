MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) — A Mitchell man accused of hitting his ex-girlfriend with a vacuum cleaner and punching her mother has pleaded not guilty.

Authorities allege 27-year-old Jacob Stulken entered the residence of his ex-girlfriend without permission on Oct. 10, punched her in the face multiple times and hit her on the head with a vacuum cleaner.

Stulken also allegedly punched his ex-girlfriend’s mother in the face and hit her on the head with a bottle when she tried to intervene.

The Daily Republic reports that Stulken is charged with simple assault causing bodily injury and burglary. His trial is scheduled for Feb. 13. He could face up to 26 years in prison if convicted.

___

Information from: The Daily Republic, http://www.mitchellrepublic.com