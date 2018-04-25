Share story

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man accused in the 2017 death of a 3-year-old girl had been named in an Amber Alert the same day of the girl’s killing, but the alert was sent out for a different child.

The Gazette reports that Colorado Springs police said the Amber Alert was issued Oct. 2 as police checked on the welfare of 28-year-old David Kevin Lake’s 3-year-old son, William. The alert was canceled later that night.

But on Wednesday, police arrested Lake in connection to the death of 3-year-old Bella Ritch, who was found dead Oct. 2.

Police said Lake was dating Bella’s mother at the time of her death.

Booking documents do not indicate if Lake has hired an attorney.

Bella’s family did not respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.

