LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A man accused in a shooting that injured 28 people outside a Little Rock nightclub has pleaded not guilty.
Police allege 19-year-old Tyler Jackson was the first of several people to open fire during a rap concert at a now-closed nightclub in July. A police report accuses Jackson of shooting three people as he fired a gun “recklessly into a crowd.”
Jackson is charged with aggravated assault and second-degree battery.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports Jackson is being held at the Faulkner County jail in an unrelated case. After he’s released, he’ll be sent to the Pulaski County jail in lieu of $500,000 bond in connection to the shooting.
The Pulaski County public defender’s office didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment on his case.
___
Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com