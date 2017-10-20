LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A man accused in a shooting that injured 28 people outside a Little Rock nightclub has pleaded not guilty.

Police allege 19-year-old Tyler Jackson was the first of several people to open fire during a rap concert at a now-closed nightclub in July. A police report accuses Jackson of shooting three people as he fired a gun “recklessly into a crowd.”

Jackson is charged with aggravated assault and second-degree battery.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports Jackson is being held at the Faulkner County jail in an unrelated case. After he’s released, he’ll be sent to the Pulaski County jail in lieu of $500,000 bond in connection to the shooting.

The Pulaski County public defender’s office didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment on his case.

