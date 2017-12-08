HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man who pleaded guilty to murder earlier this year has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his involvement in another killing.

AL.com reports 20-year-old Isaiah Emory was sentenced Thursday for violating probation through his role in the October shooting death of 26-year-old James Jones. Judge James Smith ruled there was enough evidence showing Emory was “complicit” in Jones’ killing. Huntsville police Investigator Michael DeNoon testified Emory participated in the slaying.

Defense Attorney Frederick Meigs was disappointed, but “understands the seriousness of the offense.”

Prosecutors can still pursue a murder charge against Emory in Jones’ killing.

In August, Emory accepted five years probation to avoid 10 years in prison for a 2013 murder. Deputy District Attorney Randy Dill said the deal was offered after facts were evaluated.

