FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A man accused of shooting an Arkansas deputy has been acquitted due to a mental illness.

KHOG-TV reports that Raymond Lee Plumlee was acquitted Monday in the March 2016 shooting of Washington County Lt. Tion Augustine. Plumlee had been charged with attempted capital murder. Augustine was injured in the shooting but has since recovered and is back on full duty.

The acquittal comes after the Arkansas State Hospital diagnosed Plumlee with schizophrenia. A forensic report says his state of mind during the alleged crime rendered him “incapable of appreciating the criminality of his conduct.” The report also says Plumlee was incapable of “conforming his conduct to the requirements of the law.”

Prosecutor Matt Durrett says Plumlee will be kept in the state hospital until he no longer poses a danger.

