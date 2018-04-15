NEW CASTLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a fire blamed on an electrical malfunction claimed the life of an elderly man in western Pennsylvania.

Fire crews in Lawrence County were called to the split-level home in Hickory Township just outside New Castle at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday after neighbors and passing motorists noticed flames coming from the living room area.

Officials said 83-year-old Robert Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene in an upstairs hallway near a bedroom. The county coroner said he died of smoke inhalation.

The fire marshal ruled the fire accidental due to an electrical issue in the living room area.