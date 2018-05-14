PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — An 81-year-old man has been sentenced for molesting a 10-year-old girl in a parked car outside a Southern California supermarket.
City News Service says Guillermo Rincon Lugo was sentenced Monday to three years of time served. He also was ordered to stay away from the victim — who’s a family member — for 10 years and must register as a sex offender.
Prosecutors say in 2015, a 12-year-old boy spotted Lugo molesting the girl in the back seat of a car in Burbank. The boy wrote down the license plate and told his mother, who reported the crime.
Lugo was arrested the same day.
Last fall, Lugo pleaded no contest to committing a lewd act on a child.