LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — Police in new Hampshire say an 80-year-old man using a walker at a crosswalk was struck and hurt by a vehicle.
The man was crossing the street in Laconia at about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of South Main Street and Union Avenue.
Police said the man suffered head and leg injuries and was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. His condition wasn’t immediately known and his name hasn’t been released.
The driver and a passenger were not hurt.
Police are looking for anyone who witnessed the accident.