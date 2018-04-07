COLONIE, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a 61-year-old man is dead after he was crushed between two pieces of equipment at a landscaping business in upstate New York.
Police were called to TNT Landscaping in Colonie shortly before noon Saturday.
The found the victim pinned between two pieces of heavy equipment. The man was dead at the scene of head trauma. His name was not immediately released.
A phone call to the business was not returned.
