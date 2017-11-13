COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities have identified the man and boy who died in a fire at a Colorado Springs duplex last week.

The Gazette reports that 6-year-old Devyn Johnson and his great-uncle, 40-year-old Michael Ashley, died in the fire on Friday. Devyn’s 2-year-old brother, DomNyk C. Johnson, was the only other person in the home at the time. He is hospitalized in Denver and the boys’ mother says he is “pulling through.”

The other half of the duplex was undamaged and a woman and her dog escaped.

Police said their preliminary fire investigation found no criminal conduct. The Fire Department now is investigating the cause of the blaze.

