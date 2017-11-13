COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities have identified the man and boy who died in a fire at a Colorado Springs duplex last week.
The Gazette reports that 6-year-old Devyn Johnson and his great-uncle, 40-year-old Michael Ashley, died in the fire on Friday. Devyn’s 2-year-old brother, DomNyk C. Johnson, was the only other person in the home at the time. He is hospitalized in Denver and the boys’ mother says he is “pulling through.”
The other half of the duplex was undamaged and a woman and her dog escaped.
Police said their preliminary fire investigation found no criminal conduct. The Fire Department now is investigating the cause of the blaze.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- 1 killed in Renton, 1 seriously injured in major storm that's knocked out power to 150,000+ homes in Western Washington
- Burien, the town Trump cast a spell on, is waking up a very different place | Danny Westneat
- Cougars rise past Huskies to No. 15 in AP poll 2 weeks ahead of Apple Cup clash
- Seattle's next mayor, Jenny Durkan, names full transition team, deputy mayors
___
Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com