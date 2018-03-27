ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A 50-year-old man and six dogs have died in a house fire in Florida that also left a woman critically injured.
Orange County Fire Rescue officials said on Twitter that the fire broke out early Tuesday in a home near Orlando.
Orange County firefighters pulled the man from the home, but he was declared dead at a hospital a short time later. The 49-year-old woman was in critical condition.
Authorities said a third person escaped from the burning home.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- US, allies band together to expel Russians over spy case VIEW
- 4 takeaways from Stormy Daniels' '60 Minutes' interview
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- OSU and NFL quarterback now an Ohio deputy sheriff
- Dreamliner flies from Australia to U.K. in 17 hours
The names of the victims haven’t been released.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.