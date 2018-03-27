ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A 50-year-old man and six dogs have died in a house fire in Florida that also left a woman critically injured.

Orange County Fire Rescue officials said on Twitter that the fire broke out early Tuesday in a home near Orlando.

Orange County firefighters pulled the man from the home, but he was declared dead at a hospital a short time later. The 49-year-old woman was in critical condition.

Authorities said a third person escaped from the burning home.

The names of the victims haven’t been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.