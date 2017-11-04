SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Police have arrested a 51-year-old man in the deaths of his parents in the couple’s home in Holladay.

The Deseret News reports Unified Police officers making a welfare check at the home Saturday evening found the bodies of 85-year-old Robert Liddiard and 78-year-old Diane Liddiard.

Investigators gained information that led them to a Millcreek home where they arrested Robert Liddiard, the dead couple’s son. It wasn’t known whether Liddiard lives at the Millcreek home.

Police later posted on Twitter that “The family would like to note that Robert Liddiard (suspect) has been battling serious mental health issues for quite some time.”

Investigators were still questioning Lilliard late Saturday night.

___

