DALLAS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a 27-year-old man has drowned near a farm in Polk County, Oregon.
Sheriff Mark Garton says witnesses tried to help the struggling man, but lost sight of him as he slipped under a body of water that is part of the Marvin Fast Reservoir.
The Newberg Swift Water Rescue Team recovered the body shortly before noon Thursday.
The sheriff’s office says the man was a farmworker who had gone for a swim during a break. His name has not been released.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- As girls arrive, Boy Scouts change name of flagship program
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- George Harrison's first electric guitar up for auction
- He was one of millions of Chinese seniors growing old alone. So he put himself up for adoption. VIEW
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating