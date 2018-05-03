DALLAS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a 27-year-old man has drowned near a farm in Polk County, Oregon.

Sheriff Mark Garton says witnesses tried to help the struggling man, but lost sight of him as he slipped under a body of water that is part of the Marvin Fast Reservoir.

The Newberg Swift Water Rescue Team recovered the body shortly before noon Thursday.

The sheriff’s office says the man was a farmworker who had gone for a swim during a break. His name has not been released.