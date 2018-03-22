SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Authorities have rescued a 26-year-old who broke his leg in an Emery County canyon thanks to a call from the man’s father.

The Deseret News reports that Brigham Holladay said he made sure to tell others where he was going before heading to the trail Tuesday afternoon. His father called the sheriff’s office at about midnight after not hearing back from his son.

Holladay said he is grateful to the rescue crews and impressed by their skills.

Holladay was found roughly 2 miles (3 kilometers) from the trailhead of the Ding and Dang Slot Canyons near Green River.

He said he had attempted to jump down into a drop on the canyon floor, but the distance was farther than expected and he broke his fibula.

