SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A 25-year-old Louisiana man has been sentenced to 80 years in prison for stabbing his girlfriend six times on a city street.

Caddo Parish district attorney’s spokesman John Andrew Prime says Adam Laray Martin of Shreveport was sentenced Monday as a multiple offender in the attempted second-degree murder of Jakare Fecunda.

Prime said in a news release Monday that Fecunda was hospitalized for three weeks with wounds to her head, arm, back and abdomen, lost a kidney and part of her liver, and needed four operations.

When she was attacked in December, Martin was on probation from a 2014 conviction for aggravated second-degree battery.

District Judge Brady O’Callaghan set Martin’s sentence to be without parole, probation or suspension, and to begin after he completes his time from an earlier conviction.