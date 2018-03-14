SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A 25-year-old Louisiana man has been sentenced to 80 years in prison for stabbing his girlfriend six times on a city street.
Caddo Parish district attorney’s spokesman John Andrew Prime says Adam Laray Martin of Shreveport was sentenced Monday as a multiple offender in the attempted second-degree murder of Jakare Fecunda.
Prime said in a news release Monday that Fecunda was hospitalized for three weeks with wounds to her head, arm, back and abdomen, lost a kidney and part of her liver, and needed four operations.
When she was attacked in December, Martin was on probation from a 2014 conviction for aggravated second-degree battery.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump axes Tillerson, names CIA’s Pompeo chief U.S. diplomat VIEW
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Stephen Hawking, physicist who came to symbolize the power of the human mind, dies at 76
- Trump's CIA pick is career spymaster, oversaw secret prison
- Oregon day-care worker gets 21 years for drugging children to go tanning
District Judge Brady O’Callaghan set Martin’s sentence to be without parole, probation or suspension, and to begin after he completes his time from an earlier conviction.