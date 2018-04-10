RAYNE, La. (AP) — Louisiana wildlife officials say a 25-year-old man and a teenage boy are accused of killing two endangered whooping cranes nearly two years ago.

Kaenon Constantin of Rayne and the juvenile were cited April 3 on charges of violating the Endangered Species Act, hunting from a public road and obstructing justice, according to a Department of Wildlife and Fisheries statement Tuesday.

Total maximum penalties would be $65,000 in fines and 11½ years in jail.

The dead cranes were found south of Rayne in May 2016.

The department says agents learned the two shot the cranes with .22-caliber rifles from an all-terrain vehicle on a public road, and agents confiscated an ATV and two .22-caliber rifles.

A private Facebook message to a Kaenon Constantin in Rayne brought the response “No one was arrested and no ATV was seized. Articles correct besides those 2 things.”