MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Medford police have arrested a 20-year-old man in the shooting death of a woman found inside an apartment.
The Mail-Tribune reports that Jesse Allen was taken into custody Saturday afternoon.
Police say they received multiple reports of gunshots fired inside an apartment Friday afternoon. Witnesses reported seeing a man driving away in a white sedan.
Officers found an adult female dead of multiple gunshot wounds inside the apartment. Her name has not been released.
