APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — Police have arrested an 18-year-old man accused of pushing an 8-year-old boy off a slide at a suburban Minneapolis water park.
Authorities say the boy fell 31 feet (9 meters) to the ground Tuesday. Police say he was conscious and breathing when officers arrived, and is hospitalized in stable condition.
The incident happened at the Apple Valley Aquatic Center. Police say the man and the boy did not know each other and were waiting in line to ride down the water slide when the man allegedly picked up the boy at the top of the slide platform and pushed him over the railing.
The Star Tribune reports criminal charges are expected.
