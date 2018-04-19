POWELL, Wyo. (AP) — The skeletal remains of what appears to be an ancient mammoth have been found in northwest Wyoming.

The Powell Tribune reports that the fossil was discovered at the Buffalo Bill Reservoir west of Cody this week by a hiker.

Federal law enforcement agents and officials have secured the site located on Bureau of Reclamation land.

University of Wyoming paleobiology professor Mark Clementz says the discovery is important because Wyoming doesn’t have a lot of mammoth fossils.

UW archaeology and anthropology professor Marcel Kornfeld says it’s important that the site be processed quickly because the exposed fossils appear to be in poor condition and the area will soon be submerged as the reservoir fills with snow melt.

Law enforcement is investigating whether any remains have been taken from the site.

