VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — Malta’s government is offering a 1-million ($1.18 million) reward and full protection for anyone with information on who killed an investigative reporter with a car bomb.

The government statement Saturday called the Oct. 16 car bomb slaying of Daphne Caruana Galizia, whose reporting on corruption targeted the prime minister and other top figures on the southern Mediterranean island, a “case of extraordinary importance.”

It said it is offering the “unprecedented” reward to whoever comes forward with information leading to the identification of those responsible for the bombing, which stunned the tiny EU island nation.