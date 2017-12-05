VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — A Maltese court has charged three men with the murder of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was killed by a car bomb Oct. 16.
Seven other Maltese men were released on bail pending further investigation.
The arrest of the 10 men Monday was the first breakthrough in a case that shocked the Mediterranean island and led the European Parliament to send a delegation on a fact-finding mission related to the rule of law in Malta.
The three main suspects arrived under heavy police escort at the court late Tuesday and were represented by a court-appointed lawyer.
Most Read Stories
- ICE tracks down immigrant who spoke to media in SW Washington: ‘You are the one from the newspaper’
- Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole to step down at end of year
- Amazon replies to Seattle’s ‘refresh button’ request by proposing a meeting — on its turf
- KeyArena MOU approved by Seattle City Council; will NHL announcement soon follow? VIEW
- Here are 5 of Bill Gates' favorite books from 2017
Peter Caruana Galizia, the victim’s husband, attended the hearing.
Daphne Caruana Galizia was a leading investigative reporter whose exposes focused on corruption, including among Malta’s elite.