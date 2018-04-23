HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — State lawmakers are praising Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s latest choice for the chief justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court, with a top Republican on the Judiciary Committee predicting Associate Justice Richard Robinson will “be fabulous” in his elevated post.

Robinson appeared Monday before the committee for his confirmation hearing. A vote was expected later in the evening. If approved, as expected, Robinson still needs to clear the full General Assembly.

Robinson would be the state’s first black chief justice.

Robinson was asked repeatedly asked Monday about how he’d to make the judicial system fairer to minority citizens. Robinson currently chairs a committee that focuses on diversity training in the courts. He assured lawmakers “the buck will stop with me.”

Malloy’s original nominee for chief justice, Justice Andrew McDonald, was defeated.