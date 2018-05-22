HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says he’s already reached out to Connecticut’s two federally recognized tribes to discuss the ramifications of possibly legalizing sports betting.

The Democrat said Tuesday his administration has also met with other groups that could be impacted, including the University of Connecticut with its sports teams.

A recent U.S. Supreme Court decision has cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting. Malloy plans to meet Wednesday with legislative leaders to discuss a special session, saying his administration will provide “a road forward for the legislature to consider” likely sometime this summer.

Malloy says he wants to make sure the state’s revenue-sharing agreement with the tribes and their casinos isn’t jeopardized by any sports betting legislation.

The tribes have exclusive rights to certain forms of gambling.