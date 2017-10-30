HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is urging Connecticut lawmakers to quickly fix language in their bipartisan state budget concerning a hospital tax, warning hundreds of thousands of federal revenue the tax triggers could be at risk.

Under the state’s constitution, the Democrat has until Wednesday to sign or veto the two-year, $41.3 billion budget.

On Monday, Malloy sent a letter to legislative leaders, urging them to “act before this coming Wednesday” and make changes needed to implement the tax.

Malloy says he knows it’s difficult to call a legislative session on such short notice, but is confident there will be enough support to pass the changes.

Senate Democratic leaders say they’re reviewing Malloy’s analysis to see if further legislative action is necessary.

The budget passed last week by a veto-proof majority.