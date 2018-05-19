HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says he plans to meet with legislative leaders to discuss how to address the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that clears the way for states to legalize sports betting.

The Democrat says he’s prepared to call the General Assembly into special session Wednesday to deal with the issue.

Malloy says “there’s a general understanding that the world has changed in light of the court’s decision” and Connecticut must “do something” as “quickly as possible.”

State lawmakers were attempting to craft a compromise bill during the last legislative session, but didn’t reach an agreement before the session ended May 9. There is some concern about how legalization of sports betting might affect the state’s existing revenue-sharing agreement with the two tribal casinos.