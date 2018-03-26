HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says he’s not withdrawing his nominee for chief justice of Connecticut’s highest court, despite being informed there will be no Republican support for Associate Justice Andrew McDonald in the state Senate.

The governor said Monday he was informed that no GOP senators will vote Tuesday for his nominee.

Malloy says Republicans “should be held accountable” for voting as a block against McDonald, who has been endorsed by various law schools and legal scholars. If confirmed, Malloy says McDonald would be the first gay chief justice of a state supreme court in the U.S.

McDonald’s nomination recently cleared the House of Representatives on a 75-74 vote. In the Senate, there are an equal number of Democrats and Republicans. But one Democrat is recusing herself, requiring GOP support.