HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has signed a budget fix into law, but says he still has problems with the two-year bipartisan agreement reached by lawmakers without him.
The Democrat on Tuesday requested the General Assembly “take action to correct a significant flaw” when lawmakers next convene.
Malloy says it’s inappropriate for the Children’s Health Initiative to be financed by an assessment on the state’s insurance industry. The $2.9 million initiative funds various services, from child sexual abuse programs to lead poisoning prevention.
It’s unclear whether the legislature will meet again before the next regular session opens in February.
Democratic Senate President Martin Looney says he’s unsure if a special session is necessary, despite demands by House Republican Leader Themis Klarides (THEHM’-his KLEHR’-ih-dehs) to restore cuts Malloy made to municipal aid.