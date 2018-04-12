MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says a secure, state facility in Middletown for delinquent young males has finally closed due to a declining rate of juvenile and young adult arrests in Connecticut, a low crime rate and new reforms and programs.

The Democrat on Thursday called the Connecticut Juvenile Training School “an ill-advised and costly relic of the Rowland era,” referring to former Republican Gov. John G. Rowland. Malloy says the $57 million “prison-like facility” for males aged 12-to-20 years made “rehabilitation, healing and growth more challenging.”

It first opened in 2001 and had the capacity to hold more than 200 young males.

State lawmakers recently transferred care of delinquent youth from the Department of Children and Families to the judicial branch, which has juvenile detention facilities in Hartford and Bridgeport.