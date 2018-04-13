HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is reducing the number of vacancies on the Connecticut bench, but still plans to leave more than 20 superior court judgeships unfilled by the end of his final term in office.

The Democrat on Friday nominated 14 state residents to become superior court judges. That’s in addition to 16 nominees he announced last week.

Malloy says the men and women he chose “will bring to the bench the diverse qualities that mirror the people of our state,” while also meeting high principles and integrity.

As of Friday, there were 45 vacancies on the court. That number is projected to increase to 51 by the end of 2018 due to judicial retirements. With these 30 new appointments, there will be 21 openings.

Malloy leaves office in January.