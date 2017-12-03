HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has appointed Greenwich attorney Thomas E. Kruger as chairman of the University of Connecticut Board of Trustees.
Kruger is a partner in the corporate practice of the Paul Hastings LLP international law firm, based in the firm’s New York office. He has served as a UConn Board of Trustees member since 2011.
Malloy credits Kruger with having a “firm grasp on the vital role that UConn has in Connecticut as an economic driver,” saying his finance background and experience working with other higher education institutions makes him a “valuable asset.”
Kruger succeeds Larry McHugh as chairman, a position he has held since 2009. McHugh announced in June he would not seek another six-year term on the 21-member board.
Most Read Stories
- Analysis: TCU's lopsided loss in Big 12 title game gives Huskies hope of a New Year's bowl bid
- Garfield 4-star recruit Tre'Shaun Harrison de-commits from Oregon amid rumors of Willie Taggart to Florida State
- GOP may work next on welfare, Medicare, Social Security
- Firefighters found a body outside of a Renton home. Aerial photos show it could have been there for years before the fire.
- The big deficits in GOP tax plan aren’t a glitch — they’re the whole point | Danny Westneat
Kruger says he’s humbled by the appointment.