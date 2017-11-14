BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The property owner of the former Burlington Town Center says the old mall’s garage will close in late December.

Developer Don Sinex tells the Burlington Press the original closing date in late November will probably be extended. The mall’s 500-space parking garage will be razed and replaced by about 960 spaces as part of a redevelopment project.

Sinex says monthly customers who use the garage will get a 30-day notice.

The redevelopment is set to be complete in 2020.

Local business owners had previously raised concerns about the inconvenience their customers might face. However, city officials maintain upgrades to various municipal garages will provide enough space for drivers.

