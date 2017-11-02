BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — The Mall of America will again push back on early Black Friday sales and close on Thanksgiving.
The Bloomington megamall is taking it a step further this year and offering holiday pay on Black Friday for the 1,200 people it directly employs. Mall of America took a stand against encroaching on Thanksgiving last year while other big box stores and shopping centers opened on the holiday to capture early sales.
The Star Tribune says CBL Properties owns more than 75 shopping centers around the country, including Burnsville Center. It also plans to close its malls on Thanksgiving.
The Kohl’s retail chain says it plans to open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving, an hour earlier than last year.
