BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Police say gunfire at an Alabama mall has left the mall manager dead, another person wounded and at least three people in custody.

Fairfield police Chief Nick Dyer says gunfire erupted Thursday afternoon outside Western Hills Mall in Birmingham. Dyer says one group of young men was leaving the mall when another group recognized them, and both groups opened fire. The police chief says the mall manager was caught in the crossfire.

Al.com reports that manager Anthony Alberigi was hit and collapsed on a sidewalk, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses and police say multiple cars were shot up in the parking lot, stray bullets hit cars in a nearby dealership and a motorist was grazed as he drove along Interstate 59/20.

Dyer called the incident “shocking.”

The suspects’ names and charges they face have not been released.