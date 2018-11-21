BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Rights groups say Mali is experiencing unprecedented violence in its central region where extremists, armed groups and the military are committing human rights violations.

The International Federation of Human Rights and the Malian Association of Human Rights say in a report Wednesday that soldiers have been responsible for the disappearance of at least 67 suspected extremists this year. Malian Association of Human Rights president Moctar Mariko says such figures are not available for extremists and armed groups but more than 1,200 people have been killed since 2015.

The groups say thousands have fled the intercommunal violence that has been worsened by extremist attacks in what they call Mali’s most dangerous region.

The rights groups urge the government to prosecute the perpetrators of crimes and serious rights abuses.