UNION CITY, N.J. (AP) — Federal investigators say a malfunctioning power strip sparked a New Jersey house fire that killed five children.
The report from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also concludes the July 13 fire in Union City was an accident.
The report made public Thursday by Hudson County prosecutors states the power strip started sparking after an electrical failure, which ignited nearby flammable materials in a first-floor apartment at the home.
The children — 2-year-old Jason Gonzalez, 4-year-old Shamira Lopez, 5-year-old Mayli Wood, 7-year-old Christian Josue Mendez and 13-year-old Jose Felipe Tejada — died from injuries suffered in the fire. They were all asleep in a third-floor apartment when the fire broke out.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Catching some hell': Hurricane Michael slams into Florida WATCH
- Woman with 'emotional support squirrel' removed from plane
- 'Unimaginable destruction': Hurricane smashes rows of houses WATCH
- Haley will leave U.N. ambassador’s office with up to $1 million in debt
- Limousine service operator charged in crash that killed 20 VIEW
Officials have said four of the children were siblings, while the fifth was a relative. A man and a woman were also injured in the fire.