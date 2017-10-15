BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say a male suspect has been shot and wounded by a Bismarck police officer outside a local motel.

Police say an officer was doing follow-up on an unrelated call Sunday shortly before 10 a.m. when he was attacked before he could get out of his car. Police say the officer was punched in the head repeatedly had his eyes gouged.

Police say the officer fought back and tried to use a stun gun on the attacker but that was “ineffective.”

Police say the officer then shot the suspect in the abdomen to stop the attack. The suspect was taken to a local hospital for surgery.

The officer also was taken to a local hospital and was treated for head and serious eye injuries.

