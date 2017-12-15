LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on a Las Vegas freeway that left one pedestrian dead.

Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk says a man was walking on the freeway Friday morning when he was struck by an SUV.

Investigators are not sure why the pedestrian was walking on the freeway.

The coroner’s office is working to determine if the pedestrian was intoxicated.

Buratczuk says the driver who struck the pedestrian stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police.

The driver showed no signs of impairment.