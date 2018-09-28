PORT DICKSON, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s prime minister-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim has kicked off his campaign for a by-election next month but faces a multi-cornered fight in his bid to return to active politics.

The by-election followed the resignation of a lawmaker to make way for Anwar’s comeback. Escorted by dozens of supporters including some cabinet ministers, Anwar submitted his nomination papers Saturday at a hall in the southern coastal town of Port Dickson.

He faces six other candidates including a former aide who had accused Anwar of sodomizing him a decade ago, leading to Anwar’s conviction in 2015.

Anwar, who has said his conviction was politically motivated, was freed and pardoned by the king shortly after his alliance won a stunning electoral victory in May that led to the first change of power since independence.