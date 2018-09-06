KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has slammed the public caning of two Muslim women for attempting to have sex, saying it tarnished Islam’s reputation as a merciful and compassionate religion.

Mahathir broke his silence after Monday’s rare whipping of the two women, witnessed by more than 100 people in an Islamic court. It was criticized by lawmakers and rights groups as a form of torture.

Mahathir says the caning “did not reflect the justice or compassion of Islam.” He said Thursday in a video on social media that the women could have been given a lighter sentence and counselling as it was their first offence.

Islamic officials defended the caning, saying it was not meant to hurt the women but to educate them so they will repent.