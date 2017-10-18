MARAWI, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine military says a top Malaysian militant is believed to be among 13 Islamic State group-linked fighters killed overnight in clashes in the southern city of Marawi.

Maj. Gen. Restituto Padilla said Thursday that officials were awaiting the recovery of the body to get full confirmation.

Padilla said six soldiers were slightly wounded and two civilian hostages — a mother and her teenage daughter — were rescued Thursday morning.

Military progress in retaking the battle-scarred city has sparked hopes that hundreds of thousands of displaced residents could return home nearly five months after the militants began their siege. On Monday, defense officials said two of the last leaders of the siege — most-wanted terror suspect Isnilon Hapilon and Omarkhayam Maute — were killed in a gunbattle.