KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s new transport minister says the latest search for Flight 370 will end next week.
Malaysia signed a “no cure, no fee” agreement with Texas-based Ocean Infinity in January to resume the hunt for the plane, a year after the official search in the southern Indian Ocean by Australia, Malaysia and China was called off.
Transport Minister Anthony Loke said Wednesday that the latest search was due to end in April but was extended twice until May 29 at Ocean Infinity’s request.
He said the government will decide its next course of action next week.
The Malaysia Airlines plane vanished March 8, 2014, while flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 people on board.