CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai (mah-LAH’-lah YOO’-suhf-zeye) is being honored by Harvard University for her work promoting girls’ education.
Harvard’s Kennedy School says Yousafzai will be awarded the 2018 Gleitsman Award at a ceremony Thursday.
Yousafzai became the youngest person to win the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 when she was recognized for her global work supporting schooling for all children.
As a teen in Pakistan, she survived an assassination attempt by the Taliban. She later founded the nonprofit Malala Fund to support her work.
Harvard officials say her story has inspired a generation of boys and girls to follow in her footsteps.
Now 21, Yousafzai is a student at Oxford University in England.
The Gleitsman Award provides $125,000 for activism that has improved quality of life around the world.